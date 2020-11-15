TELFORD — Indian Valley Public Library is getting a $97,480 Keystone Grant, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Nov. 12.
"We are thrilled to be receiving these grant funds which will help pay for a new roof," the library posted on its Facebook page.
"Libraries throughout the commonwealth are assets to their communities as they provide more services than meets the eye, and IVPL is no exception," state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, said in a release. "Indian Valley Public Library excels at providing invaluable outreach and programming to the region for all generations. Ensuring our library can thrive as we continue our battle against COVID-19 provides many community members with the tools they need to help them succeed."
The IVPL grant was one of 18 grants to libraries totaling $5.1 million, PDE said.
Another Montgomery County library, Upper Moreland Free Public Library, received a $70,457 grant to make two emergency exits Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
"Our public libraries don't just promote literacy — they're critical hubs that provide access to technology and skills training, children's programming, career help, cultural enrichment, and so much more for our community members," state Sen. Maria Collett said in a release. "I'm thrilled that two of our libraries received the funding they need to improve their facilities and continue to serve our communities for decades to come."
"The Department of Education's Keystone Grant program is funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. The program provides up to $750,000 in matching funds to plan, acquire, construct, or rehabilitate public library facilities," the Collett release said.
"Public libraries are a staple in communities for access to educational and informative programming and materials," Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in the PDE release. "I am thankful that these grants will allow the renovation and improvement of public libraries across the commonwealth so they can safely continue to provide resources to all."
"The Office of Commonwealth Libraries is pleased that the Keystone Grants will be distributed to the selected libraries for the preservation, construction, and maintenance of their facilities," said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Glenn R. Miller. "Our staff is delighted to assist libraries in gaining access to resources necessary to provide accessible services to the communities they support."
A full list of the grant recipients is posted on the PDE website at www.education.pa.gov.