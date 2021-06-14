TELFORD — There were no reported injuries, but a resident was displaced after firefighters from several local fire companies fought a fire in a Telford home on Sunday, June 13.
The fire at W. Central Avenue and School Lane was called in at 10:24 a.m., Telford Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bob Wisznewski said.
"On arrival, we had fire from the breezeway, which is the area between the attached garage and the house," he said.
"At that time, it was also through the roof right above the breezeway," Wisznewski said. "The whole house was pushing smoke from the eaves, so we knew we had a fire up in the attic."
Arriving firefighters were told there was an adult male in the house who was unaccounted for and a search was made, which did not find anyone, he said.
"Later, we found out that nobody was home at the time," Wisznewski said.
The fire started in the breezeway, he said, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is being investigated by Telford and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals.
"It was a stubborn fire," Wisznewski said.
There were a lot of belongings stored in the attic, he said.
"We had to open up quite a few holes on the roof and fight the fire from the outside," he said. "Once we knocked the builk of the fire down, interior crews did eventually make their way up into the attic and have to sift through all the debris and open up interior walls in the attic area."
The attic had hardwood floors, he said.
"Typically, when we go into a rancher style home and we have fire above, we can start pulling ceilings on the first floor and access the fire from below. We were unable to do that, so that tactic didn't work," he said.
One woman lived at the home, Wisznewski said.
"Unfortunately, it's going to be a total loss," he said.
He said he did not know where the woman is staying after the fire, but Telford Borough Police Chief Randy Floyd told MediaNews Group she is staying with friends. "She has a very good support system of friends and family and they are taking care of her."
The fire was declared under control at the one hour, fifty-minute mark, Wiszneski said.
About 50 to 60 firefighters from the Souderton, Hatfield, Harleysville, Sellersville, Hilltown & Silverdale fire departments assisted Telford at the scene, he said.
North Penn Goodwill was also on the scene, along with Harleysville Area EMS and VMSC of Lansdale, he said.
The Colmar and Towamencin fire companies were on standby at the Telford firehouse.
Because of the fire, PPL Electric shut off electricity to the home and Telford Borough Authority turned off the water, Wisznewski said.
Moyer Services, of Franconia, secured and boarded up the home, he said.
The last of the firefighters left the scene a little after 3 p.m., he said.