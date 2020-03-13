Three Souderton Area High School Students recently competed in Souderton-Telford Rotary’s annual 4-Way Test speech contest. The topic for the speech was the student’s choice. However, the speech must show clearly the practical application of all four points of the Rotary Four-Way Test.

The 4-Way Test - Of the things we think, say, or do:

1. Is it the TRUTH?

2. Is it FAIR to all concerned?

3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

The competition results were: 1st place: Rohan Mehta, ($250 prize); 2nd place Ryann Libor, ($150 prize); and 3rd place, Riley Finger ($100 prize). Rohan will now compete in the Regional Competition on March 28.

Left to right in the photo are Finger, Libor, Mehta and Souderton-Telford Rotary President Ed Brubaker.