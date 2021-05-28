FRANCONIA — It's "incredibly important" that students see evidence in their classes that students of other races are just as capable as they are and can excel in school, a district resident and parent said during public comment on the topic of equity at the May 27 Souderton Area School Board meeting.
"Likewise, I want my kids to see Black and Brown teachers in their classrooms," Erin Tynebor said.
"These teachers are going to bring experiences and perspectives to the classroom that no one else can," she said, "and I know that my white kids will benefit greatly from that and I can only imagine how much students of color would benefit from this as well."
She said she'd like to see diversity built into the district's hiring policies, but that's not currently the case.
Resident Keviin Shelly also spoke on the topic of equity during the public comment period. Shelly, who is a member of the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors, spoke as a private citizen.
Communication is key, he said, asking why the district webpage, which includes a schedule of and minutes from board committee meetings, does not include the district's Equity Committee.
It's not posted with the school board committees because it isn't a board committee, Superintendent Frank Gallagher said.
"We call it an equity team, actually. It's not a school board committee. It's a committee of employees and some community members," Gallagher said.
One of the things the group will be involved in is a new strategic plan for the district, he said.
"Our strategic planning process happens to be in line and due next year, so the equity team is going to be very instrumental in building our strategic plan," he said.
"Is there an opportunity for community members to get involved and be on that committee?" Shelly asked.
Gallagher said there are already some community members in the group, but the district will be reaching out for additional members, including business representatives and community members.
Anyone interested in becoming part of the team can email him, he said.
During the student recognition portion of the meeting, science fair winners and members of the Souderton Area High School Academic Decathlon Team were highlighted.
"I'm happy to say that this year we had all of our science fairs that we normally have, which I can't say happened last year," because of the pandemic, science teacher and science fair advisor Karen Wolfe said.
"We got partway through last year and then they sort of fizzled, but this year they all happened," she said. "They all happened virtually, so our students had to do a little bit of a different format."
The Souderton Area regional science fair winners, many of whom were also state winners, were Devang Bhandari, Kaivalya Bhatt, Devesh Bungatavula, Madhura Dahale, Bradley Evans, Erin Gavin, Kaitlyn Konopka, Kyle Lockhead, Bridget Magee, Rohan Mehat, Mira Patel, Bryan Wu and Amanda Yang.
The Souderton Area High School Academic Decathlon Team finished first in the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championship and the Pennsylvania State Champtionship.
Because of the pandemic, the contests were held online.
The team members were Megan Swartley, who was also the individual state champion with the highest score ever achieved in the state contest, Roman Stanell, Ty Platow, Jude Kane, Emma Derstine, Danny Mays, Zander Jenkins, Carter Wilson and Kevin Hahn.