Almac recently hosted Souderton Area High School science teachers to manufacturing and development facilities at the North American headquarters of the global health sciences company on Fretz Road in Lower Salford. The high school participates with Almac in “Teacher in the Workplace” days biannually, as a part of the school district’s innovative Pathway 360° program, designed to “ensure that all students are considering their post-high school goals as they plan and select courses during their four years in high school.” The science teachers who elected to attend Almac’s open house were given tours of the contract manufacturing and development organization’s facilities, including the analytical science lab. An Almac spokesman said the visit demonstrates the company's "unwavering commitment to STEM education and our Lower Salford community."
STEM learning
Science lab 101
Teacher in the Workplace: Souderton Area science teachers visit Almac
Global firm Almac hosts Teachers in the Workplace
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Speedy Farewell: Legendary Coach Morris coaches final Catholic League game
- Warminster board readjusts tax millage a second time
- Bucks man draws prison for DUI crash in Hatfield
- Harleysville mother and daughter killed in Va. accident
- Accused Norristown Farm Park rapist loses bid for bail reduction
- Limerick cop fights dismissal after assault acquittal
- Care & Share Thrift Shoppes make $1M donation
- POLICE NEWS
- Man threatening motorist arrested
- Salon Bella & Co. in Souderton is longtime dream for mother and daughter
Images
Videos
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20