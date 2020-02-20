Almac recently hosted Souderton Area High School science teachers to manufacturing and development facilities at the North American headquarters of the global health sciences company on Fretz Road in Lower Salford. The high school participates with Almac in “Teacher in the Workplace” days biannually, as a part of the school district’s innovative Pathway 360° program, designed to “ensure that all students are considering their post-high school goals as they plan and select courses during their four years in high school.” The science teachers who elected to attend Almac’s open house were given tours of the contract manufacturing and development organization’s facilities, including the analytical science lab. An Almac spokesman said the visit demonstrates the company's "unwavering commitment to STEM education and our Lower Salford community."

