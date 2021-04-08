TELFORD — Things are happening in Telford -- and now they're happening with a new name.
At its April 5 meeting, Telford Borough Council approved the Telford Happenings name, along with board of directors President Dan Wurst, Vice President Nicole Spiese and Secretary/Treasurer Linda Tufft, Spiese said.
The move creates a new non-profit organization in Telford to take the place of Souderton-Telford Main Streets, which merged the beginning of this year into Souderton Connects.
Telford Night Market will be the main Telford Happenings event, along with the annual Christmas tree lighting and the return of Oktoberfest at J.S. Stover Beverages, Spiese said. Oktoberfest was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
There has also been discussion of starting a Christmas Market, although that may start in 2022 rather than this year, Spiese said.
This year's Telford Night Market will be held Wednesday nights June 2 through Sept. 1.
"It's still going to be socially distanced and the vendors will be spread out," Spiese said.
There are 21 vendors lined up, with the possibility of a few more being added, she said in early April.
"We're really interested in getting another farmer," she said.
Several of the vendors are returning ones from previous years, along with a few new ones, she said.
"We have a lot of vendors who are selling food, and then we have a few other ones, such as we have a barber shop and a salon, we have someone selling dog treats," Spiese said.
This will be the third year for the Telford Night Market, which is held in the Telford Station parking lot at Penn Avenue and Main Street. It follows in place of the former Indian Valley Farmer's Market, which was held Saturday mornings.
Food trucks will include ones with hot dogs, chicken and waffles and roast beef, Spiese said. As was done last year, some of the food trucks will be on Penn Avenue and some in the parking lot, she said.
Information is available on the Telford Night Market Facebook page.
"One of the things we're hoping to do is hire an events coordinator who will not only work with the vendors but also give us more publicity through social media," Spiese said.
"One of the things I would really like with the events coordinator is to really publicize our events," she said, "so that not just people from Telford and Souderton are coming, but some of the neighboring towns."
In previous years, the Telford Night Market was cancelled if it rained on a market night, she said, but this year the market would like to be open on Thursdays as a rain date if the Wednesday night regular schedule is rained out.