TELFORD — Some of the list of things being offered by vendors at Telford Night Market on June 23 included gourmet mushrooms, doughnuts, wine, distilled beverages, baked goods, dog treats, a salon and spa, craft brews, nuts, coffee, wreaths, candles, vintage thrift items and antiques, and farm fresh produce.
"We try to get a variety of local vendors because, really, the market's as much about the vendors as it is providing something for the townspeople to come out to and enjoy themselves on a summer night," said Nicole Spiese, vice president of Telford Happenings, which organizes Telford events.
Telford Night Market, now in its third year, is open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2 at the Telford Station parking lot at Penn Avenue and Main Street.
"We finally got a farmer," Spiese said during an interview at the market on June 23.
"A lot of people have been asking for that," she said.
The farm, Clean Green Growers, of Sellersville, listed "local seasonal sustainable farm fresh produce" on its banner.
In addition to the vendors, the market dedicates a spot each week to a service provider, such as in a previous week when a knife sharpener was there, Spiese said.
Another table is dedicated each week for a non-profit organization to provide information about what it does, she said.
There are also kids crafts.
A list of each week's vendors, along with other information, is posted on the Telford Night Market Facebook page.
Special events are planned in upcoming weeks, Spiese said.
On July 14, En Garde! Souderton will do a fencing demonstration. July 21 will be Christmas in July. A dog parade will be held Aug. 18. On Aug. 25, an Irish dance group will perform.
"As people come out, they bring their friends, get more people to come to the market," Spiese said.
On June 16, the market posted on Facebook that more than 700 people had been there that night.
"It's because of you that the Telford Night Market is a success. Enjoy more summer evenings with us," the post said.
Responding comments included Jessica K. Simon who wrote, "My son and I had a great time, great vendors and friendly people!" and Crystal Fairchok who wrote, "We love coming! The vendors are always awesome."
The vendors include some that are new this year along with ones from previous years, Spiese said. Some were also vendors in the Indian Valley Farmer's Market when it was held at the same location on Saturday mornings, she said.
As the interview was taking place, passing shoppers browsed the available merchandise.
"I think everyone's just so happy to be outside, to have something to do," Spiese said.
In case of rain on Wednesday nights, the market night moves that week to Thursday.