TELFORD — Some of the changes at this year's Telford Night Market are because of the coronavirus, but some were already planned before the pandemic and social distancing.
One of the ones that was planned was the move to holding the market each week.
In its initial season last summer, the market in the parking lot at the former train station at Penn Avenue and Main Street was open two nights a month.
“This year, we're every single Wednesday, July 1 to Sept. 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.,” said Souderton-Telford Main Streets Manager Christina DiVergigelis.
Another of the previously-planned changes is that the section of Penn Avenue between Main Street and the alley beside the borough offices will be closed during the Telford Night Market.
“That part of the road will be shut down and that's where our food trucks will be located,” DiVergigelis said. The food trucks, which will be preparing food to go, will be spaced apart, she said.
This year's market will be U-shaped, with an entrance and exit, she said.
“We had to adjust our layout due to social distancing and Covid,” she said. “We still have a great variety of vendors.”
At the start of the season, there will be 20 to 22 vendors each week, with the possibility of more being added as the season progresses, depending on the social distancing guidelines at the time, she said.
“We have the market spaced out where there is plenty of distancing between each of the vendors,” she said.
There will be 10 feet between vendors and markings in front of the vendor stands to help keep customers six feet apart, she said.
Customers will be able to pre-order from some of the vendors, DiVergigelis said. They also can order at the market, she said.
The vendor will be the only one handling the merchandise before it is bagged up and handed to the customer after they have paid, she said.
“Customers cannot handle the produce or the merchandise until it has been bagged up,” DiVergigelis said.
The customers can tell the vendor the merchandise they want or point to the items, she said.
The vendors will all be wearing face masks and gloves, she said.
Customers are also requested to wear a mask.
The market will have hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and exit, DiVergigelis said. Vendors will also have hand sanitizer at their stands, she said.
Parking for the market remains the same as last year, either on the street or in the parking lot beside the market, she said.
As the season evolves and changes are made to the coronavirus-related restrictions, changes may also be made to the market, she said.
Information on the market, including a list of vendors, is available at the Telford Night Market Facebook page or the Souderton-Telford Main Streets website.