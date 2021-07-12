TELFORD — A veteran Telford Borough Police patrol officer and narcotics investigation detective has resigned due to disability received in a work-related vehicle accident in September of 2019.
"It was a pleasure having the opportunity to serve the residents of Telford Borough. It is with much regret that I cannot continue to do so," Officer Brett Popiny wrote in his resignation letter, read aloud by Telford Borough Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Miles Arnott at the board's July 6 meeting.
The resignation is effective July 16, Popiny wrote.
Teamwork by Borough Manager Mark Fournier, Police Chief Randy Floyd and the borough's labor counsel was "first class" in the "very difficult, complex proceeding" leading up to the resignation, James Jacquette, borough solicitor, said.
"It was done with appropriate sensitivity to the officer's situation and to the significant financial results from it and so I just thought you should all know what a great job they all did," Jacquette said.
"I feel very confident that he was treated very fairly and has received the benefits that he's entitled to," Floyd said in the meeting.
It was important that Popiny, who served honorably and was injured on the job, receive the earned benefits, Floyd, said following the meeting.
Popiny was a part-time officer for the Telford department for about three years, left to work for the Phoenixville Police Department for about eight years, then returned to Telford as a full-time officer for about 11.5 years, Floyd said.
During the meeting, the board also approved hiring 23-year-old Erica Robbins as a new part-time officer.
"In full disclosure, Erica is actually my second cousin, however, I did not know Erica until the day she walked in and gave me her resume," Floyd, who described Robbins as "an extremely good candidate," said.
"I'm not somebody who likes to hire family. It had certainly no influence," Floyd said.
Robbins' starting salary as a part-time officer is $19 per hour, increasing to $20 per hour after the six-month probationary period, Arnott said.
In a separate matter, during the report by Wendy Leshinskie, the borough's representative to the Indian Valley Public Library board, Arnott said concerns were raised about an LGBTQ Pride Month display in June at the library, particularly because the display was near the children's library entrance.
Many corporations showed support for LGBTQ Pride, which they are entitled to do, Arnott said.
"It gets a little stickier when we get into publicly funded institutions," he said, "I think like libraries particularly."
Arnott said he is neutral on the display and doesn't know what the answer is, but suggested the library reflect on "where we are in the Indian Valley and probably taking a more neutral stance on things."
"When similar things have arisen — not this particular issue — but books being banned or censured, that type of thing, it's always been in my short amount of time there that the position of the board and also the director that we as the library are there to provide education, period," Leshinskie said. "We don't censure anything. We put it out there."
The library realizes not everyone will agree with some of the materials available, but there are also others who find comfort in it, she said.
Arnott said he isn't suggesting that books be banned, but thinks what people objected to was the promotion and the location of the display.
"Again, if corporate America wants to do that, that's fine, but we get into a little bit of a gray area when we're using taxpayer money to promote something," Arnott said.
"That's fine and that is a legitimate concern, especially since tax dollars are involved," Leshinskie said.
"I love the library. It's an important public institution and I'm happy to support it," Arnott said.
He said he just wants to make sure "the folks in the borough who are giving their tax dollars are heard."
"That's fine. That's why I'm here, to take your concerns and bring them back," Leshinskie said.
It's good to have the dialogue, council President John Taylor said.
"The only way we learn anything is if we talk," he said. "If we don't talk, we don't go anywhere."