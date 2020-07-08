TELFORD — A Telford Borough Council vote is planned next month to increase the length of an existing no parking zone.
The proposed move would prohibit parking on a section of the north side of East Reliance Road east of the intersection with Village Green Lane, Borough Manager Mark Fournier said in a telephone interview.
“This extends the no parking zone that's currently there back a little further, back to 92 feet,” he said, “to allow better vision coming out of that intersection.”
Council voted at its July 6 meeting to authorize the legal advertising for the proposed ordinance, he said.
In other matters at the July 6 meeting:
• The board authorized the hiring of Ryan Sloan as a part-time police patrol officer.
“He was previously a part-time police officer here,” Fournier said.
Sloan was authorized to be hired at $20 per hour, subject to his passing background, medical and psychological investigations, Fournier said.
• The meeting included council approving reopening borough basketball courts, effective July 7, Fournier said. Signs are posted at the courts for coronavirus-related safety and distance reminders, he said.
Borough tennis courts and playgrounds had reopened June 26. Borough athletic fields have also been reopened. The Telford Borough Community building remains closed. The borough office building is open to the public, but face masks must be worn to enter the building and only one member of the public may enter at a time.