TELFORD — After about two months of being closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, Telford's municipal office is again open.
“We have our lobby of Borough Hall open, one customer at a time,” Borough Manager Mark Fournier said in a telephone interview May 19. The reopening happened the day before, he said.
Residents can now again come to the building for things such as paying water or sewer bills or picking up permits, he said.
There already was a glass window in the lobby, through which the borough employees and customers can talk, he said.
People coming to the office must wear face masks, the borough website says.
Cash payments are not accepted at this time, Fournier said. Checks are accepted, as well as debit or credit card payments, which can also be made over the phone.
May 18 was also the first day that borough workers returned to a full schedule, he said. Before that, the crews were working split shifts to decrease the chance of the virus being spread among the employees, Fournier said.
Parks in the borough remain closed, except for the walking paths, through June 15, he said. Borough council will again review the situation at its June 15 meeting and decide if changes should be made to that, he said.
The borough's Community Building at Hamilton Street and E. Madison Avenue in the Bucks County portion of the municipality is also closed, but is an election polling place, so it will be open June 2 for the primary election, Fournier said.
The Telford Night Market will open for the season Wednesday, July 1, he said.
“It'll be a little bit different than we have been in the past. Food trucks will be out on Penn Avenue and we will be spacing it out a little bit more than normal,” Fournier said.
The market, in the parking lot at the former train station, will be open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 1 through September 2, Souderton-Telford Main Streets Manager Christina DiVergigelis said in a separate phone interview. It will take place each Wednesday this year, she said. Last year, in its debut year, the market was open twice a month.
So far this year, the borough's general fund revenue is running a little ahead of last year, Fournier said.
Real estate transfer taxes, however, are down by about $6,000, he said. Earned income tax revenues are about the same as last year so far, but with the increased unemployment during the pandemic, are expected to drop, he said.
“Earned income tax is gonna take a hit. We just don't know how much,” Fournier said.
Four members of Telford Borough Council were in attendance for the May 18 council meeting, with the mayor and other three council members in contact by phone, he said.
During the social distancing because of the coronavirus, members of the public with questions to be brought to council are asked to submit the questions beforehand or call in during the meeting, he said. The questions may be emailed to telfordboro@comcast.net. Calls may be made to 215-723-5000 or 215-723-5030. The next borough council meeting will be 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 15. The Telford council meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month, but during the pandemic are being held instead on the third Monday, when work sessions had previously been scheduled.
The May 18 meeting included council approving a fifth part-time police patrol officer position and authorizing the chief to begin the search process to find someone to fill the position, Fournier said. The additional spot is being created primarily because one of the department officers is being deployed with the National Guard for up to 14 months, he said.
Three of the department's part-time officers were infected with COVID-19, he said.
“They're all back to work now and recovered, but we were short-staffed for quite some time,” he said.
The May 18 meeting also included approval of an ordinance modifying the borough's pension plan for non-uniformed employees, Fournier said.
“The Ordinance makes several amendments to the existing Pension Plan recommended by the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System to confirm policies that have been followed by the Borough in the past: clarifies the definitions of full time and part time employees for pension qualification; and includes the following in the calculation of pension benefits: bonuses, accrued but unused sick leave payments, and service time accrued during periods of sick leave and worker's compensation,” a summary of the ordinance says.