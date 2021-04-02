SOUDERTON — Some of the people that heard The Burger Shop was giving out 300 free burgers on April 1 thought at first that it was an April Fool's joke.
It wasn't.
The free burgers were to celebrate the second anniversary of the business on Main Street in Souderton.
"The two years was in March, but we're celebrating in April," said Crissy Wilson, The Burger Shop's manager.
About half an hour after the start, 80 of the free burgers had been served so far, she said.
The restaurant also gave out free burgers on its first day in business in 2019, but wasn't able to do so for its first anniversary last year because of the COVID-19 shutdowns that went into effect a few days before the anniversary celebration would have been held, she said.
The Burger Shop owner Giuseppe "Joe" Chiaro said the the free burgers anniversary celebration is expected to be held each year.
"We want it to be like a tradition," he said. "It's kind of like a way to give back to the customers."
"I love their burgers here," said Souderton resident Xzavier Walker, who was there in his burgers and fries mascot costume.
"I came here two years ago in my burgers and fries mask," he said, "and they loved it so much that they asked me to be their mascot."
The Uncle Sam and California burgers are among the most popular items on the menu, Wilson said.
"We do a monthly special. This month, it's gonna be a black and blue burger," she said.
The black and blue burger has Gorgonzola cheese on a blackened burger with fried onions and mushrooms, she said.
In addition to the indoor seating, there are also picnic tables for outdoor seating, as well as take-out service or deliveries through Grubhub or DoorDash, she said.
Additional outdoor seating will be added by summer on a quiet and covered patio area behind the building, Chiaro and Wilson said.
"Especially with the pandemic, you need the outside," said Chiaro, who is also general manager and co-owner of Caruso Brick Oven. "People are more comfortable outside."