FRANCONIA — Sixty-two years later, Souderton Area High School is larger and in a different town than the Souderton High School building from which the class of 1959 graduated.
At the heart of it, though, there's still a strong sense of community, speakers said May 25 at a dedication of a tree and plaque at the school honoring Wilson Kratz, who was president of the class of 1959.
"I just really want to tell you how much we appreciate your making your positive memories of the past still part of your present day and serving as just great role models for us to try to do the same," Principal Sam Varano told class of '59 members in attendance.
"The tree, itself, is so symbolic in that, sure, it'll start out small, but the roots are strong," Student Council President Emily Pivnichny said.
As the tree grows, the roots will also continue to spread, she said.
"You guys are the roots. Thank you so much," she told those in attendance.
Kratz, who died in 2017, taught at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School for about 25 years, then went to seminary and was a pastor for about five years, his sisters Joanne Nice and Karen Potts said.
"Most recently, he worked for Journeys of the Heart conducting weddings," Nice said.
He officiated at "many, many, many weddings," she said.
A life-long learner, Kratz earned three master's degrees, according to obituary information. He and his wife, Anne, served with the Peace Corps in India.
"Wilson was always very positive," said classmate Ron Cordero, who was one of those sharing reminiscences.
"He never talked about this group doing that or that guy doing that or anything like that," Cordero said. "He was always smiling and always positive. You always got that from him."
Keith Kratz, a son of Wilson Kratz, said the family is "very appreciative and very humbled" by the tree and plaque.
"We're just really grateful that both the alumni group and school are willing to do this," he said. "I don't know how many high schools do something like that."
Varano said he doesn't think there are any similar plaques at the school honoring other class presidents.
"I'm sure my father would be thrilled with this," Kratz said, "and I know he had a very special relationship with the high school."
The dedication also included Jenna Krauss playing the school's alma mater on flute. Krauss, a current student at the school, is a granddaughter of Dennis Krauss, a class of '59 member and part of the group that organized the tree and plaque for Wilson Kratz.
Two student singing groups from the school, led by choir Director Jon Timmons, also performed. The groups included members of the Women's Chorus and the Soudertones.