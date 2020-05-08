FRANCONIA – Charges including robbery and aggravated assault were filed against two men after they allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at knifepoint, Franconia Township Police Department said.
The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. May 6 when a 31-year-old Domino's delivery driver made a delivery to a vacant house in the 300 block of Godshall Road, Police Chief Michael Martin said in a release. The two men posed as residents of the house, police said.
One of the men came out of the house and brandished a knife and the second man accosted the driver from behind and ordered him to the ground, police said.
Cash and personal items were taken before the two fled in a gold colored sedan, police said.
“The victim ran to a neighbor's house where police were called. Officers from the Franconia Township, Souderton and Telford Borough Police Departments responded to the scene. Souderton Ambulance was also called to the scene to check the victim who refused further treatment,” Martin wrote.
A description of the robbers' vehicle was broadcast to all area police departments and at about 7:55 p.m., Towamencin Township Police Department saw a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of the Royal Farms Convenience Store in the 1700 block of Sumneytown Pike, police said.
One of the men was captured after a brief foot chase and the other was taken into custody inside the store, police said. Evidence connecting the two to the robbery was recovered at the time of the arrest, police said.
There were no injuries during the incident, apprehension, or investigation, police said.
Joseph Michael Breyer, 33, of the 300 block of Shearer Street, North Wales, and Jared Yevak, 29, of the 2000 block of Maple Avenue, Hatfield, were each charged with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, theft, criminal trespass, and weapons and related crimes, police said.
The two were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Henry Schireson and taken to Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail for each set at $10,000 cash, police said.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Albert Augustine, Harleysville, police said.
Towamencin, Hatfield, Lower Salford, Montgomery Township, Souderton, Telford and Marlborough police departments, along with Souderton Community Ambulance, assisted, Franconia Township Police Department said.