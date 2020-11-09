Incumbents U. S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, and Pennsylvania State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, have each been re-elected for another term.
The seat held by Fitzpatrick includes Bucks County a portion of Montgomery County.
Unofficial counts on the Montgomery County website the morning of November 9 showed Fitzpatrick with 24,219 votes in that county to Democrat Christina Finello's 23,886. Unofficial counts on the Bucks County website showed Fitzpatrick with 220,603 votes to Finello's 163,353.
“I love our community so much and I’m honored and humbled to represent Pennsylvania’s First District for the next two years. I am ranked the #1 most independent congressman in the entire nation, and that is exactly what our community deserves," Fitzpatrick said in a statement Nov. 5.
"Our community is not far-left or far-right, we are centrist and pragmatic. ... Our People’s Movement is about building bridges at a time when too many are trying to burn them. We must start listening more than lecturing, viewing diversity of thought as a strength to be harnessed, not a weakness to be criticized. Our People’s Movement is about building consensus in the center and moving forward to save our nation. We need to be one community, now more than ever and I am excited to continue this fight in Congress."
On Nov. 6, Finello conceded the election.
“I got into this race to be a fighter. A fighter for Pennsylvanians who deserve affordable healthcare. A fighter for our families and economy struggling through this pandemic. A fighter for the people of Bucks and Montgomery County, where I have grown up and who have given me so much. While I won’t be heading to Washington, I won’t stop fighting for these priorities and our communities. I wish Brian Fitzpatrick well in his third term and thank all of the volunteers and staff who made this campaign a reality. It was a real team effort and the privilege of a lifetime. I couldn’t have done it without you all, and hope I made you proud," she said in a statement.
53rd District
In the race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 53rd District, unofficial Montgomery County tallies showed Malagari with 19,649 votes to Republican Miles Arnott's 16,282. Arnott is a Telford Borough Council member.
Malagari's total included 11,124 mail-in votes and 8,525 in person. Arnott's total included 3,282 mail-ins and 13,000 in person.
"We're very happy with the result that came out, naturally. There are still ballots that were legally cast that must get counted. We need to make sure that they do," Malagari said in a telephone interview the morning of Nov. 5.
The ballots still to be counted included ones from members of the military and overseas voters, he said.
"We're very confident that the result will remain the way it is now and very thankful to members of the community who came out to vote, and in addition to that, to all the volunteers and to the poll workers and to everybody for coming out and exercising their right to get their voice heard, and look forward to another two years of representing our community in Harrisburg," Maligari said. "Our team is today back in the office and yesterday we were back in the office as well, helping with our constituents in taking care of unemployment claims and typical constituent service that we've been providing from the beginning."
He said he's also gearing up for the return to legislative sessions later in the month.
The Arnott campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The 53rd District includes Franconia, Hatfield Township, Hatfield Borough, Lansdale, Salford, Souderton and the Montgomery County portion of Telford.