FRANCONIA — A tornado swept through the Souderton area early Thursday, knocking down trees and damaging homes with the hardest hit section in the Hidden Springs over-55 modular home development.
"Storm survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred from Souderton, PA (Montgomery County) to Silverdale/Perkasie, PA (Bucks County). This occurred around 12:30 AM last night," the National Weather Service posted on social media Thursday afternoon.
Between 15 and 20 homes were damaged, but there were no reported injuries, according to Steve Coll, Franconia's fire marshal and Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company of Souderton's deputy chief.
Hidden Springs resident Carol Falcone said she heard the storm hit about 12:30 a.m.
"I really didn't know what it was, but then I heard my phone beeping," with an alert, she told MediaNews Group.
Looking out the front door, "there was a tree down and then I started to look and I just saw trees all over the place," Falcone said.
"It was dark and so I really didn't get the full view until this morning," she said while standing outside the home later in the morning. Fallen trees were on the house and car at the home.
Falcone said she didn't yet know the extent of the damage to the home.
"There's nothing coming in on the inside, but the roof is buckling," she said. "I'm not sure what will happen."
Things could have been worse, she said.
"My son will be able to fix the house and I've got a car that's dented," she said, "but considering what's going on in Haiti, I guess I'm lucky."
Coll said the lower section of Hidden Springs took the brunt of the storm, with the damage following a line parallel to Township Line Road and moving toward Souderton-Hatfield Pike.
The fire company assisted police in checking on the Hidden Springs residents following the storm, he said.
A portion of the roof of one of the homes was blown off, Coll said. The same home also lost electricity, he said.
"That was the only person that was not able to occupy their structure as of right now," Coll said around noon on Thursday.
"The rest of the houses that took some damage were all cosmetic, with some flashing on the faceboards of the roof and some soffit issues underneath, but no penetrations of the roof," Coll said.
There were some road closures for a short time in the area during the storm because of downed branches or trees, he said.
That included a tree having come down on Township Line Road between Souderton-Hatfield Pike and Cowpath Road, he said.