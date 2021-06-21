UPPER SALFORD — The 33rd annual Red, White & Blue Parade, sponsored by the volunteer Upper Salford Citizen's Group, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
"Yes! The Red, White, and Blue Parade will take place this year. Please note the parade will be on Saturday, July 3 and not on July 4," parade information says. "Unfortunately, we will not have hotdogs and cake at the Upper Salford Volunteer Firehouse, but we will gather at the end of the parade to award prizes for bikes, walkers, floats, as we normally do."
2021 PARADE INFORMATION:
- LINE UP: Line up at 9:30 on Potato Road. ALL are welcome to participate, whether it’s in your car (all cars are welcome – not just antique cars this year), tractor, float, bicycles, or walkers.
- POTATO ROAD TRAFFIC DIRECTION: It is important that you respect the flow of traffic on Potato Road. Please approach Potato Road from Old Sumneytown Pike, not Old Skippack Road. No exceptions. Allow extra time to travel and drop off children, etc. if needed.
- PRIZES: Prizes will be awarded this year for decorated bikes, walkers, floats and tractor/vehicle. Show off your creativity!
- REGISTRATION: If you want to compete for a prize please register at the registration table mid-way on Potato Road and get a number!
- VIEWING THE PARADE: We encourage everyone to watch the parade from anywhere along the parade route between Potato Road and the firehouse. Spread out! There is plenty of space! You are responsible for your own safety; please be respectful of your neighbors and their property.
- CANDY: That is up to you!
- GATHERING AT THE FIREHOUSE: No food will be provided at the firehouse this year. But, we will be awarding prizes to the participants. We look forward to the children’s smiles as they receive ribbons this year!
The parade will be held rain or shine.
Donations are accepted to fund future parades and may be sent to USCG, Box 27, Salfordville, PA 18958.