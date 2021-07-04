Independence Day started a day earlier this year in Upper Salford. The 33rd annual Red, White & Blue Parade was held the morning of July 3. The parade on Old Skippack Road from Potato Road to the firehouse is sponsored by the volunteer Upper Salford Citizen's Group.
Upper Salford
Parading the 'Red, White & Blue'
Upper Salford parades 'Red, White & Blue'
33rd annual parade celebrates Independence Day
Most Popular
Articles
- Perkasie man charged with rape
- Summer concerts set in Perkasie, Silverdale
- 'Polar Express' coming to Souderton for Christmas in July
- Groundbreaking held for Sellersville Senior Apartments; list already forming of people wanting to apply for affordable housing
- Man accused in fatal DUI crash in Lower Gwynedd had prior DUI arrest
- Oreland parade set for Monday July 5th sponsored by Lions Club
- Perkasie Carousel reopens for Pennridge Community Day
- Penn Foundation says ransom not paid in ransomware attack; no indication that patient/client information misused
- Pennridge area police briefs week of July 4
- Montgomery County D.A. reacts to Supreme Court overturning Cosby conviction