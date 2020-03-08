I am a senior citizen, a resident of Hidden Springs in Souderton. Having lived this long, I feel it’s time I should give something back to the community in which I live. But how?
Someone once told me you can’t move a mountain, and that got me thinking. While that may be true, I believe a little change can make a big difference. One day I ordered the frappé drink from the drive-thru window of the Souderton McDonald’s, and to my surprise and delight, I not only enjoyed a tasty treat, but it really made my day when I saw that the service person had drawn a creamy smiley face on the surface of the drink, one of a kind.
After I made several more visits, the “Happy Face Frappé” became not only my choice of drink, but each time it put a smile on my face no matter what my mood was. Now when I order my favorite drink, I order one for the unsuspecting person in the car behind me and see the smile on the service person’s face.
What a nice feeling I get. It's all about sharing. I have since then given a “Happy Face Frappé” to many others in my community, at the Rite Aid pharmacy, Staples print shop, to a teller at the Univest bank, to a cashier at the Home Depot, and to neighbors and friends.
I am reminded of “Alice’s Restaurant,” the movie and the album, in which Arlo Guthrie explains that if one person does something different, it can seem odd. If two do it, perhaps even odder. With three, it may start to look organized.
But fifty! If fifty people found a way to share a happy moment or just a friendly smile every day, it could become a movement!
Put down your smartphone and find a way you can connect with someone with your own happy face smile.
It doesn’t take much to feel good and pass it on.