SOUDERTON — “Bill paying, permits, a couple tax questions.”
Those were some of the reasons a total of about two dozen people throughout the day came into the lobby of the borough office building to speak to the staff when the office was reopened to the public May 4, Borough Manager Mike Coll said at the Souderton Borough Council meeting that night, held by teleconference.
“It was a little bit more than I expected, but went very well,” Coll said. “Everybody had masks on as we requested, and all in all,” he said, “it was a good day.” A plexiglass panel, similar to the one at stores, has been added to the counter, he said.
The office which had been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, is back to its normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, he said. During the time that it was closed, the staff remained available to the public through email and by phone.
The office also has a drop box in the building vestibule, which can be used to make drop offs of payments or permit applications, and is available 24/7, Coll said previously. The staff, which had been working split shifts, is now back on a full schedule, he said.
In another matter at the meeting, Mayor John Reynolds told Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Coll that local emergency services are doing an amazing job in their response to the pandemic.
“I appreciate that. I think everybody in the borough does appreciate it. I think everybody in the Indian Valley appreciates it,” Reynolds said. “You guys have a heck of a lot of stuff to deal with and I think you're doing a very good job.”