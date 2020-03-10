TELFORD -- Voting in the Bucks County portion of Telford will be different in this year’s upcoming elections. At the March 2 borough council meeting, Bucks County Commissioner Robert Harvie addressed council members about the changes.
He explained that throughout the county, there will be a new voting system and machines. The new voting will be optical scanners, where voters will fill in the bubbles using pencils. He told council members that voters can color outside of the lines of the circles, and the votes will still be counted.
Harvie said that on the county’s website, there’s a video which shows voters how to use the new voting system.
“It’s a 15-second video because it’s that simple,” he said.
Once a voter casts a vote, they will put the paper into the machine and get a receipt. The paper ballots will be saved.
He also said magnifying glasses will be available, as well as an ADA compliant machine which will allow voters with vision difficulties to use keypads.
Havie told council members that the 2020 Census is taking place this year, and it’s extremely important for people to participate -- the official kickoff for the Census is April 1. He explained that in the 2010 Census, Pennsylvania was next to last in accuracy. Only Texas reported lower.
This equates to $2,000 of federal funding lost for every person missed.The lack of representation cost Pennsylvania tens of millions of dollars for veterans, schools, and federal funding in 2010, he said.
Borough Manager Mark Founrier urged council members to file a joint grant application for a feasibility study for the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Liberty Bell Trail. Upper Gwynedd and Hatfield Townships have the largest area of the trail, but Telford and Soudeton will also have a portion of the trail.
In other business, the borough hall renovation project is moving along. Fournier expects the work at the former Univest Bank building to be completed by the beginning of June. He said that while the work will be complete, it will take months for the borough to start operating out of the building.
The next council meeting will be April 6.