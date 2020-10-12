The Telford Borough Fall Leaf Collection Schedule for 2020 is as follows:
THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 26: Monday and Tuesday – south side of train tracks
THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 2: Monday and Tuesday – north side of train tracks
THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 9: Monday and Tuesday – south side of train tracks
THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 16: Monday and Tuesday – north side of train tracks.
Please rake leaves to the curbside. If you prefer to bag your leaves, you may, but only leaves. Any bags containin grass clippings will not be collected. Schedule is siubject to change due to weather or emergencies.