HARLEYSVILLE -- The 2020 Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign kicked off on October 1. The Montgomery-Harleysville Campaign is again collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 11, 2020. For information on drop off locations throughout the campaign coverage area, and further information on the Toys For Tots Campaign, go to http://harleysville-pa.toysfortots.org. Age groups where toys are desperately needed are 8-10 years and 11+ years.
Monetary donations are also appreciated, and can be made by check, payable to Toys For Tots and mailed to Barbara Jansons, Marine Corps Toys For Tots Coordinator Montgomery-Harleysville Region, 379 Main St., Harleysville, PA 19438.
For further information, contact Barbara Jansons at 215-256-9500, during regular business hours of 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Friday, through the website listed above, or via e-mail at harleysville.pa@toysfortots.org.