LOWER SALFORD -- The Montgomery-Harleysville Region of Toys For Tots needs help for the upcoming 2020 Toys For Tots Campaign.
Due to other local campaigns shutting down, the Montgomery-Harleysville Region has exploded in growth. The campaign is now covering a much larger territory than ever before and has outgrown the use of the Lower Salford Township Police Department as home base for receiving, sorting, packing and pick-up of toys. Additionally, a large increase is expected in requests for toys by families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toys for Tots is seeking corporate and individual donors to secure funds to rent local warehouse space to meet needs. If warehouse space can be secured, volunteers will be needed. If interested in helping this Regional Campaign, donations may be made online at http://harleysville-pa.toysfortots.org, or via check, made payable to Toys For Tots and mailed to Barbara J. Jansons, Lower Salford Twp. Police Dept., 379 Main Street, Harleysville, PA 19438. If interested in volunteering for the 2020 Campaign, please contact Barbara Jansons at 215-256-9500 between 8AM and 4PM, Mon. through Fri.