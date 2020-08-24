COLMAR -- The North Penn YMCA, with branches in Lansdale and Harleysville, has expanded its program for Virtual Learners (currently available at our Lansdale branch) to include support at the Harleysville YMCA Early Childhood Center, 311 Alumni Ave., Harleysville for K-1st graders, and at Indian Valley Family YMCA, 890 Maple Ave., Harleysville for 2nd-5th graders in the Souderton Area School District.
A program will also be held at Skippack Elementary School, 4081 Heckler Rd., Collegeville, for K-5th graders in the Perkiomen Valley School District. The Y, which typically offers before- and after-school care to children, will now offer programming during school hours to provide children a space where they can attend virtual classes while being supervised by Y staff.
“The North Penn YMCA has served the North Penn, Souderton Area and Perkiomen Valley communities for almost 65 years, during which we have made through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” said Robert Gallagher, CEO. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning. With some area schools operating virtually this fall, we are restructuring our Child Care programs to provide that environment to children, while also providing essential child care to those parents who need to return to work."
Outside of remote school classes, the Y will also provide indoor and outdoor play, social distancing interactions, and physical activity. The programs will run from 7 am to 6 pm.
Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.
In order to help keep children and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year, the North Penn YMCA, following state and local requirements, has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations, including:
- daily health screenings for children and staff;
- reduced capacity in group activities;
- ensure frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing, and
- cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the day.
“Throughout this crisis, we have looked for ways the Y can best serve everyone in our community. As we look to the upcoming school year, we are pleased to provide an equitable, safe learning environment for children in our communities to grow and thrive”, said Gallagher.