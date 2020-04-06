JENKINTOWN -- Saint Basil Academy honored and highlighted female teachers within the community for March, Women's History Month. Every Monday throughout March, several faculty members were given a question in which their answers were displayed on the school’s various social media platforms.
The questions ranged from, ‘Why do women in STEM matter?’ and ‘In whose footsteps did you follow?’-- among other questions.
Dr. Shana Hogg, Science Department, discusses why women in STEM matter.
"Despite what traditional thought and stereotypes want you to believe, science doesn’t care if you are a man or a woman. Science is for everyone. It doesn’t care what gender, race, or religion you are. Science is literally waiting for anyone to investigate and explore. Women can be and most definitely are integral to the advancement of science. However, statistically, women are underrepresented in STEM fields. As a woman in science, I feel that it is so important to encourage future generations of female scientists. There are so many professional routes that one could explore. After earning my PhD in chemistry, where my research was heavily focused on medicinal applications of chemistry to better understand cancer, I never would have thought that I would find myself working as a forensic drug chemist or even as an analytical chemist for the oil and gas industry. But I did and each time I found new reasons why I love science. A woman who I believe is the epitome of what it means to be an empowering female STEM role-model is Mae Jemison. Not only did she earn a chemical engineering degree from Stanford and a medical degree from Cornell, she was also the first African American woman to go to space. Dr. Jemison once said, “Don’t let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, or your curiosity. It’s your place in the world; it’s your life. Go on and do all you can with it, and make it the life you want to live.” I truly believe it is so important to be your most authentic self – no matter what that is, you need to follow your passions and put your whole self into your dreams."
Mrs. Jennifer Clemente (’94), World Languages Department, was asked in whose footsteps she followed.
"My mom (Mrs. Schmitt) inspired me to dedicate my life and my career to education and she has been an exceptional role model for me. During her 37 years at Saint Basil Academy, she dedicated herself to her students and to serving the school and that is what I do my best to emulate. Following in her footsteps as a teacher, especially at SBA, has been such a blessing and an honor for me. "
Other questions included: If you could have dinner with any woman dead or alive, who would it be and why? What woman in history inspires you? What do you hope your students have learned? Mrs. Lorena Kosta, World Languages; Mrs. Jacklyn Kazimir Social Studies; and Mrs. Terry Dillinger, Drama, were among others selected to answer. Please check out the school’s facebook page for full posts: https://www.facebook.com/StBasilAcademy/.
Not limited to the month of March, but every single day, Saint Basil Academy strives to teach our students that inspiring women are all around us.