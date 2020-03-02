JENKINTOWN -- An executive session after the Feb. 26 public meeting saw borough council pass a four-year contract with the police department. The agreement includes a four percent salary increase over the first two years, and a four and a quarter percent salary increase over the latter two years.
Negotiating units on behalf of the police department and the borough have been working on an agreement since September 2019. On February 19, council unanimously rejected the agreement, which sent both sides back to the negotiating table.
“They came up with a middle ground, and when our subcommittee came back to council with the numbers, council didn’t think they were palatable,” borough manager George Locke said. “They didn’t think the budget could support that level of increase.”
In the end, council decided to approve the police contract as it had been proposed.
“Now it’s back in the police department’s hands,” Locke said. “They anticipate signing it by Friday.”
The contract includes a 1.25 percent contribution on behalf of the police department towards insurance coverage.
“It’s the first time the police department has made a contribution towards their insurance,” Locke said. “We pay the rest.”
“We spend a lot of time in murky water, but we’re making positive forward progress about the people who keep us safe,” council member Kimberly McGlonn said.
In other matters, borough council welcomed a new member of the business community in Houndsooth Studios, a private art gallery and tattoo studio located at 807 Greenwood Ave.
Council approved the conditional use of the property, which lies within the Town Center Zoning District.
“I like the aesthetic of Jenkintown,” owner Karly Cleary said. “I think it has potential and it feels like a growing area. I can’t think of a better place and I’m anxious to join your community.”