I'm in Troop 126, my rank is Life Scout, and I'm going to 9th grade. I Thank you all for listening to me today. My topic today will be how I am getting through being quarantined. I know that we will get through this. We have to come together and take this virus down.
I know this topic can be very hard for everyone, especially people who have already struggled with mental health. This situation probably if not definitely affected them. We have to be mindful of that when we talk to people over Zoom meetings and just in general. Many people could be going through things right now like deaths due to Covid-19 in their family, or family members being sick. So we have to comfort them in the best way that we can.
Everybody's quarantine experience is different. Where I have video games and a basketball hoop in my driveway, some people may live in poverty and in bad areas of cities and states, like I used to. If this had happened 3 years ago back at my old house. I would have been going crazy because I would have nothing to do, and because houses are so close together, I wouldn't be able to go outside at all. So I can't imagine what it is like for those people right now.
Joshua Spivey
Cheltenham