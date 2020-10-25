Thank you for your timely articles on October 18, 2020 on many articles concerning the election. Your front-page story on Dr. Jill Biden campaigning for her husband Joe Biden in her hometown of Willow Grove, PA was positively inspirational.
When I drove by her house in my neighborhood, I thought, "Greatness can come from ordinary people."
Retiring state Rep. Tom Murt, a Republican, has been passionate about mental health for the 14 years he's been in office. Recent passage of House Bill 1696 -- The Parity Bill -- guarantees that a person's mental health will be treated the same as their physical health.
This is so important. It affects the cost of our medication, our psychiatric appointments as well as all-important psychotherapy.
Staying at home during the coronavirus often brings about bullying, either online or in person.
Did you know that October is National Bullying Prevention Month?
Viewhttps://www.stompoutbullying.org/national-bullying-prevention-awareness-month
Children as young as 15 years old will confront bullies and insist they stop. Programs have been designed to show at schools, churches and synagogues and anywhere else people gather to show the vast diversity of individuals.
"We are more alike than we are different," is the motto. Of course they wear masks and keep a safe distance, six feet or more.
Whoever thought that the stay-at-home pandemic would give us an opportunity to change? It's what life is all about.
My sister Lynn of New Hope just sent me a photo. Distancing herself from her two grandchildren ages 3 and 1, they ride in an old-fashioned wagon which says, "Vote for Biden."
Whomever you vote for make sure you vote.
That's what a democracy is all about.
Mark Twain wrote “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.
Tuesday, November 3, is emblazoned on our minds.
While doing my daily constitutional this morning, I met a lovely young mother and her three children. Her husband has his own business and they hope to keep it running.
They will vote for the person who will protect their interests.
Ruth Deming
New Directions Support Group