Even if Montco Commissioner Joe Gale resigns his current position, he will be re-elected as minority commissioner this November by default.
To assure Gale's removal, his name must be removed from the ballot. Perhaps his nomination petitions could be challenged, and his consequent primary victory could be nullified.
Perhaps the Republican Party could be prevailed upon to withdraw the candidate's nomination.
Perhaps a Republican vote boycott could be organized.
Ben Burrows
Elkins Park
Imagine no police
Imagine there’s no police force. It really isn’t fraud to do.
Nothing to stop a robber and no one to protect your daughter from a shooter at her school.
Imagine people starving ‘cause no food is delivered to your town.
Imagine all the people living life in fear.
I know that I’m such a woke dreamer. But I’m not the only one so dumb.
I demand that today you join us and don’t tell me it won’t be fun.
Ross Schriftman
Horsham