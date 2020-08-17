LOWER MORELAND -- Due to new guidance from the PA Department of Education, Lower Moreland Township School District plans to start the year offering only virtual and hybrid instruction, after originally offering a fully in-person option.
The PA Department of Education’s new recommendations currently place Montgomery County in the moderate transmission category, in which the PDE recommends hybrid or remote learning.
As of August 10, 61% of families opted for 5-day instruction, 18% chose the hybrid model, and 21% chose the fully online option. After the 5-day option was eliminated, families were able to modify their choices for instruction accordingly.
At the school board’s August 4 work session, board President Dr. Murray Cohen described a letter the Lower Moreland Township Education Association sent to the school district. The teachers union wrote that 86% of its members are not comfortable returning to school and believe that the school year should start virtually.
In a separate letter read aloud at the school board’s August 11 special meeting, the LMTEA wrote, “While it breaks our hearts as committed educators to make this recommendation, we believe that a live, online learning environment presents students and families the best available option to receive a high-quality Lower Moreland education while safeguarding and prioritizing their health.”
In the public comments for the August 11 meeting, many community members expressed their frustration that the 5-day option would no longer be offered.
Because staff members may still take leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the district may not be able to fully staff in a hybrid environment. The district will inform families about whether a hybrid option can be offered by August 21.