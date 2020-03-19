LOWER MORELAND -- Lower Moreland Township School District closed Friday, March 13, after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all Montgomery County schools close for two weeks in response to COVID-19.
The township enacted a Disaster Emergency Declaration on March 13, allowing the township to take necessary actions to respond to the outbreak. The township Board of Commissioners will meet March 20 to extend the seven-day Emergency Declaration.
Montgomery County Comissioners Chairwoman Dr. Valerie Arkoosh reported during a March 16 news briefing the first positive case in Lower Moreland -- a 20-year-old man who is currently being monitored at home. She announced three new cases on March 19 -- a 30-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, and a 23-year-old man -- none of whom require hospitalization.
Starting Monday, March 12, LMTSD offered “grab and go” lunch pickup for families reliant on the school’s daily lunch program.
“Please be reminded that during the closure, between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Monday - Friday), families may use a drive-by service at the Murray Ave. bus loop to pick up a bagged lunch that includes the following: protein, grain, fruit, vegetable, and milk,” Superintendent Scott Davidheiser wrote in a letter to parents and students.
Teachers also provided students with online enrichment opportunities for continued learning during the closure through the school’s online resources at Google Classroom. Even though the buildings are closed, the district continues to engage in daily cleaning through contracted services.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the District has contracted with a company to completely sanitize areas of each building utilizing electrostatic sprayers, atomized sprayers, and foggers to disinfect touch points,” according to the District’s Closure Information Sheet.
The District will continue to update its Closure Guidance FAQ, which can be viewed here.