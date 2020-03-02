Abington
DUI — Pasqual L. Peronace, 60, of Kismet Road, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and speeding following a traffic stop Dec. 29 in the 300 block of Fillmore Street, police said.
DUI — Maureen Bradley, 51, of Township Line Road, Elkins Park, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped Jan. 20 in the 400 block of Township Line Road, police said.
SUSPENDED — Yevgeniy Torsunov, 27, of Alicia Street, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 18 with habitual offender, driving with a suspended license and related charges after being stopped in the 1200 bock of Old York Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Tiffany N. Betrand, 30, of North Percy Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 18 with retail theft and theft by deception at Forever 21 in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Amanda V. Terrell, 29, of North Dounton Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 20 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
THEFT — Devin Robinson, 25, of Irving Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 21 with theft by deception and simple assault at TD Bank, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Drew Meister, 33, and Ryan Meister, 33, of Sweetbriar Road, Warminster, were charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Feb. 24 at Shoe Carnival in Willow Grove, police said.
Cheltenham
THEFT — Daniel Lygran, 50, of Jamaica, N.Y., attempted to fraudulently cash a check for $2,000 at 4:16 p.m. Feb. 24 at PNC, 101 S. Easton Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, medium build, in his 50s, with gray and black hair, took $30 to $40 worth of meat from Fresh Grocer, 1000 S. Easton Road, at 8:03 p.m. Feb. 24 and threatened the loss prevention officer with a box cutter, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Yvonne Allen, 59, of the 100 block of West Conestoga Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $546.79 in goods from Shop Rite, 2471 Cheltenham Ave., at 7:08 p.m. Feb. 24, police said. She was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant, police said.
THEFT — A mattress delivered to a home in the 7400 block of Euston Road was reported stolen from the front porch at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 24, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A red, 2008 Yamaha MC, PA license OLX82, with gold forks, chrome front wheel and black rear tire, was stolen between 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 12:24 a.m. Feb. 25 after it broke down and was left on the side of the road at Tookany Creek Parkway and Ashmead Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole a bottle of liquor at 9:34 a.m. Feb. 25 from the Wine and Spirit Shoppe, 8156 Ogontz Ave., police said.
THEFT — About $1 was reported stolen at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 25 from an unlocked glove box in an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Waring Road, police said.
VANDALISM — A new $1,000 window sign at the Glenside Barber Shop in the unit block of South Keswick Avenue was found ruined by a large scratch at 10:14 a.m. Feb. 25, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, 40, termed a repeat offender, wearing all black, with a salt and pepper beard, carrying an Aldi bag, stole shirts valued at $140 from Old Navy, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., at 11:54 a.m. Feb. 25, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Racist graffiti was found at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 25 on the Keswick Avenue railroad bridge at Keswick and Mt. Carmel avenues, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A gray 2010 Chevrolet Impala, PA tag KPG6527, was stolen between Jan. 31 and Feb. 25 from the unit block of Old Cedarbrook Road, police said.
THEFT — A green Schwinn bicycle locked to a bike rack in the parking garage of a building at the Towers at Wyncote was reported stolen at 2:38 p.m. Feb. 25, police said.
THEFT — A male was reported observed taking packages off people’s steps and fleeing on a bike at 3:51 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Males were observed taking tags off three Xbox controllers, valued at $180, with scissors, at 5:06 p.m. Feb. 25 at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.
BURGLARY — Two Xboxes, an iPad, MacBook Air and two Amazon fire sticks were taken during a burglary reported at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 25 at a home in the 100 block of Wetherill Road, police said. Entry was made through a first-floor window, police said.
THEFT — A package was reported stolen at 8:09 p.m. Feb. 25 from outside the door of a unit in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle, police said.
GUNSHOTS — Officers responded to a call of gunshots at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 26 at Cedar and Graham lanes, where at least one juvenile had fired a shot in connection with a fight between a couple of groups, police said. No one was known to have been injured, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 27 unauthorized use of the victim’s credit card, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Marc Sainvil, 33, of the 1500 block of East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $70 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 11:42 a.m. Feb. 27, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Bobby Allen, 54, of the 2400 block of North 10th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $691.31 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 12:57 p.m. Feb. 27, police said.
BURGLARY — Tools were reported stolen from a garage and basement during a burglary reported at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 400 block of Crescent Road, police said.
THEFT — Items valued at $100 were reported stolen at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 27 from a vehicle at the Towers at Wyncote in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike, police said.
VANDALISM — The right front window of a vehicle in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle was reported broken at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 27 within the last 24 hours, police said.
THEFT — Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, reported Feb. 27 a theft of $360.39 in goods on Aug. 10, police said.
THEFT — A FedEx package was reported stolen at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 27 from the doorstep of a residence in the 7500 block of New Second Street, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Mark Abraham, 43, of the 1800 block of West Ontario Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 27 following a disturbance at Golden Corral, 3001 W. Cheltenham Ave., police said.
GUNSHOTS — Police responded at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 27 to the 1100 block of Stratford Avenue for several calls of multiple gunshots heard, but the area was checked with negative results, police said.
WARRANT — Juvon Edmonds, 53, of the 2300 block of Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 4:03 a.m. Feb. 28 on a Cheltenham warrant when he was observed lying in the entrance of the Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, police said.
VANDALISM — A motorist reported at 7:50 a.m. Feb. 28 driving in traffic in the 2800 block of Cheltenham Avenue when he was cut off by a black Toyota Camry driven by a female, who threw a bottle of alcohol on the victim’s vehicle after stopping in moving traffic, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 28 receiving a call from someone posing as a Cheltenham police officer demanding the victim provide credit card limits and bank information, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 28 receiving a credit report from Equifax that had multiple fraudulent credit inquiries from multiple addresses in Kansas, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Mark O. Richards, 71, of the 7600 block of Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking a grinder and torch valued at $193 from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 4:51 p.m. Feb. 28, policed said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male with a full beard, wearing white sneakers, gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie with a white Puma emblem on it, took Febreeze plug-in air fresheners valued between $50 and $80 at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 28 from Rite Aid, 1401 Cheltenham Ave., police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A witness reported observing a vehicle repeatedly ram a parked vehicle and push it over the curb and into a tree at the Towers at Wyncote, 8460 Limekiln Pike, at 1:44 a.m. Feb. 29, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A maroon 2012 Acura TL, with North Carolina tag T5023, was reported stolen at 8 a.m. Feb. 29 from the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike, police said.
THEFT — A PA tag, JZJ8184, was discovered stolen from a white Dodge Caravan at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 7800 block of Mill Road, police said. The victim was unsure where it was taken, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Alphonso Richardson, 59, of the 4900 block of North Smedley Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after he took tools valued at $380 from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 12:23 p.m. Feb. 29, police said.
PROWLING — A resident of the 7400 block of Elizabeth Road reported at 3:18 a.m. March 1 being awakened by a ring camera alarm showing a thin, black male, wearing a dark jacket and maroon hat or hoodie, and dark pants with two stripes down the sides, pulling on vehicle car handles in the victim’s driveway, police said. A resident of the 7400 block of Normandy Lane reported at 4:05 a.m. that her ring camera showed a male with the same description pulling on car handles in the victim’s backyard, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A black Ford Explorer parked outside a home in the 800 block of Church Road was found at 11 a.m. March 1 with three tires slashed, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — The passenger side tires of a vehicle parked at Lynnewood Gardens were found slashed at 12:27 p.m. March 1, police said.
WARRANT — Kenney M. English, 44, of the 1800- block of North 25th Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a warrant for child support out of Lycoming County, during a car accident investigation at Easton Road and Glenside Avenue at 2 p.m. March 1, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Nahkwel Garrison, 34, of the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 3:05 p.m. March 1 at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
STOLEN AUTO — A 13-year-old male of the 4200 block of North Hicks Street, Philadelphia, was charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving without a license after a stolen Saturn Vue was recovered at 3:26 p.m. March 1 at Humphrey Merry Way, police said.
Jenkintown
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 22 that the potential buyer of a $150 gift card had the victim type in the gift card numbers in a transaction with the app “Let Go” and used $143 of the card in California, police said.
WARRANT — Michael W. Keefer, 45, of Devon, Pa., was taken into custody on a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department warrant following a vehicle stop at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 24, police said.