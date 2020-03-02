BRYN ATHYN -- For those who like to take a hands-on approach to their Easter celebrations, Glencairn Museum is providing six opportunities to participate in its immensely popular Pysanky Workshop over two weekends in March:
- Saturday, March 21, 9:00-noon or 1-4:00
- Sunday, March 22, 1-4:00
- Saturday, March 28, 9:00-noon or 1-4:00
- Sunday, March 29, 1-4:00
Workshops fill fast, so choose a date and register now, $45 per person, all materials included. No experience necessary, ages 16 and up only. Registration required by the Wednesday before each session. Please wear old clothes or a smock, since the dyes stain. GlencairnMusuem.org, 267.502.2990 or info@glencairnmuseum.org to register.
Pysanky are the beautiful, elaborate Easter eggs found in Polish, Ukrainian and Russian traditions. Learn how to create your own unique and lasting heirloom using centuries-old Eastern European decorating techniques passed down through the generations.
“Pysanky is easier than you might think,” says Wendy Hallstrom, the workshop’s instructor. “Using a stylus called a kistka, you ‘write’ with melted beeswax on the shell of a raw egg, then dip it into vibrant dyes. You will make two different eggs in the workshop.”
Ms. Hallstrom teaches art at Hunterdon Art Museum, the Center for Contemporary Art and the Hunterdon County Senior Center in western New Jersey, where she works with both adults and children in various media. Besides pysanky, she has begun exploring religious iconography, writing icons in egg tempera in the Russian tradition and creating modern icons in acrylic. Her work has been displayed in juried shows in New Jersey and South Carolina and is in several private collections.