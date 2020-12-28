JENKINTOWN -- Jenkintown Borough Council recently awarded local Jenkintown Scout Troops a special Jenkintown Service Badge for projects in 2019 and 2020.
Jenkintown Scouts have made blankets for babies at local hospitals for MLK Day of Service, performed clean-ups of Jenkintown Town Square, provided supplies for the local dog rescue, Kazoodles, and held food drives for the Jenkintown Food Cupboard. Troops were awarded the specially made service badges in a borough ceremony held outdoors and with social distancing.
Thanks to the following organizations and people for making this happen: Jim Riggins for working with the Scouts on the Townsquare clean-up events; Kathy Liang, a senior at Abington Friends School, a member of JEAC and a Girl Scout, for coming up with the Jenkintown Service Badge idea, researching the rules and presenting the idea to Council; JCA for funding the badges; JEAC Committee member Maureen Lucak for work on this project from conception to finding and working with the vendor; Felicity Smith for badge design.
Awards were given as follows:
Service -- Donations to Jenkintown Food Cupboard 2019 and 2020 and supplies for the dog rescue, Kazoodles.
Brownie troop Unit 71428, Damaris Duffey, troop leader. Scouts: Abigail Duffey, Aurora Mcclea, Haedyn Brodof, Gabrielle Lynch, Iris DeFazio, Violet Duffey, Piper Conners, Keelin Raleigh.
Service -- Jenkintown Townsquare cleanup. Troop 201, Scoutmasters Greg Lester and Andrew Barnett. Scouts: Ellie Barnett, Nathaniel Barnett, Joseph Depman, Joey Gunn, Ben Lester, Julia Lester, Colin O'Donovan, Meadow Ramirez, Stephen Ridenour, Noah Schott, Dennison Truitte, Jax Wilson. Pack 210 -- Cubmasters Garret O'Donovan and Justin Truitte. Scouts: Finn O'Donovan, Liam O'Donovan, Daniel Javsicas, John David Javsicas, Leo Zamparini, Augustus Zamparini, Tommy DiCamillo, Jake DiCamillo, Simon Schott, Rosie Schott, Luca Devers, Cesare Devers, Quentin Marsala, Calvin Marsala, Katie Barnett, Billy Granieri, Leo Ramirez.
Service -- MLK Day of Service baby blanket donations 2019. Brownie troop Unit 73632, Leader Emily Wicks. Scouts: Eloise McCandlish, Vivienne Wicks, Ellexandra Zeccardi, Elsie Freeman, Gianna DiCamillo, Claire Hudson, Josephine Pizer.