The Roslyn Library has received a “Design, Create, Play” Tinkering kit, made possible by the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) through Pennsylvania’s Out-of-School Time project. The purpose of the Tinkering Kit project is to enhance, expand, and increase STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) programming to local children and teens ages 8-18.
The “Design, Create, Play” Tinkering Kit provides an overview of STEAM concepts that appeal to school-age students. At this time the Buddha Board for casual doodling is available whenever the library is open. 3Doodler Start Pens are available by appointment on Friday afternoons. Other kits including circuit art and sewing circuit activities and a Silhouette digital cutter will be used in programs when in-person programming resumes. These will encourage multi-faceted learning styles and interests with both technology and arts activities.
The first public program using the 3D pens was at the Roslyn Car Show and Fall Festival on September 18 when children ages eight and up were invited to design mazes, with an alternative available for younger children. Thirty-nine children showed their design skills and learned to use a powered tool while making their mazes from recycled CD cases.
“For decades libraries have been the portal for individuals to be introduced to the latest technologies and receive instruction to be proficient users of all kinds of software, hardware and internet resources,” said Susan Banks, Acting Deputy Secretary & State Librarian. “These Tinkering Kits and the accompanying programs that libraries of all sizes can do put Maker activities in the hands of all kids across the Commonwealth. Everyone belongs in this Maker world -- and libraries can help young Makers connect to their interests and dreams for the future.”
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries.