Road and sidewalk salt -- too much of a good thing?
With the onset of colder weather, the Izaak Walton League and local conservation groups are launching a new year of the Salt Watch program in the Philadelphia region.
While road salt (sodium chloride) helps keep roads and sidewalks safe during icy weather, the salt eventually washes into watersheds where it damages streams and water quality.
The Izaak Walton League created Winter Salt Watch to give volunteers the tools to monitor levels of salt pollution in local waterways. The program aims to ensure transportation safety while protecting clean water through best practices.
Philadelphia groups that are part of of the Delaware River Watershed Initiative have been vital partners in the Salt Watch program, helping to refine this volunteer-based citizen science program. This year, the Izaak Walton League will distribute thousands of salt monitoring kits in Pennsylvania and more than a dozen other states.
Community and watershed organization members from the Delaware River Watershed Initiative participants include Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust (PERT), Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Darby Creek Valley Association, River Watershed Initiative, Lower Merion Conservancy, Wissahickon Trails (formerly Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association), Ambler Environmental Advisory Council, Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards and local teachers.
“This region has a lot of road surfaces that get treated for ice so we need to keep an eye on salt pollution in our streams and collect data every year,” says Emily Bialowas who runs the Winter Salt Watch program at the Izaak Walton League. “We’re very grateful for our local Winter Salt Watch volunteers and partners who make this happen.”
Monitoring salt levels through the Winter Salt Watch is an easy, quick and free way for students, families and anyone interested to participate in a nationwide study. “This hands-on monitoring program gets people outside, participating in real science and can be done while socially distanced,” said Kevin Roth, education and outreach coordinator at Pennypack Ecological Restoration and Trust. “It’s also a great activity to get students safely out of the house to supplement their at-home school lessons.”
Harmful salt results in the Philadelphia region
Last winter, 2019-20, the Izaak Walton League distributed test kits to about 1,000 volunteers who documented salt levels in streams across more than a dozen states.
Of 81 Salt Watch results submitted from the Philadelphia Metro Region last winter:
- 37 percent yielded high readings (over 100 ppm)
- Of the high readings, 20 percent were at toxic levels (over 230 ppm)
Ideally, freshwater lakes and streams should have low to no salt content. Levels above 100 parts per million (ppm) exceed naturally occurring concentrations of salt. According to the EPA, concentrations above 230 ppm are toxic to aquatic life with prolonged exposure. Excess salt in drinking water can be a problem for people with high blood pressure and other health conditions that require a low-sodium diet.
“High salt levels negatively impact soil, plants, groundwater and drinking water that wildlife and humans rely on,” said Julie Slavet, executive director at the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership. “This is why we advocate for transportation authorities and property owners to limit their use of salt on roads and sidewalks.”
The 2019-2020 results for Philadelphia were particularly alarming since the winter was mild with very few winter-weather events. This suggests that road salt pollution has staying power and can harm aquatic life and drinking water for years after the salt hits the road. It also suggests that smarter salt application could make a big difference.
The Salt Watch data from each collection site is loaded into a national database which is available to researchers and policymakers.
"The winter Salt Watch has been a great way to engage residents in the local community in a very tactile issue that affects our watersheds,” said Ryan Neuman, upstream and conservation leader at Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership. “Volunteers can see a correlation between road salting and chloride in our creeks before their eyes when doing testing."
The Izaak Walton League hopes that robust data collection over successive years will help establish reliable baseline information and pinpoint pollution problems so local authorities can address road salt problems and adopt better practices.
Data and maps from the Salt Watch campaign can be found at www.iwla.org/saltwatchresults.
Best practices for smarter salt application include:
- Tailoring salt-application strategies to the weather and the product being used. For example, certain road salts, such as sodium chloride, are only effective at ambient temperatures over 20 degrees. At lower temperatures, this product does not protect drivers and only exacerbates water pollution when weather gets warmer.
- Calibrating salt spreaders on salt trucks and using road-temperature sensors. Calibrated salt spreaders allow for a better understanding of how salt is being applied. Greater use of temperature sensors can dramatically reduce excess applications before predicted storms. If road temperatures are above freezing, pre-treatment might not be needed, or the amount of salt applied could be dramatically reduced.
- Training and certification for snowplow drivers and contractors who maintain walkways, parking lots and service roads on private property. Testing by Salt Watch volunteers and the experience of state and local governments demonstrate that excessive salt application is common among private contractors, but simple training can quickly improve their practices.
- Understanding how salt levels affect corrosion of drinking water pipes and how to prevent corrosion, which can increase levels of lead and other dangerous metals in drinking water.
“Anyone who is interested in conserving water, protecting wildlife and maintaining safe drinking can help make a change,” said Lindsay Blanton, water programs manager of Wissahickon Trails. “Simple acts like using less salt, shoveling before salting, cleaning up excess salt piles for reuse, and informing neighbors to do the same is a great place to start.”