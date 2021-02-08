UPPER DUBLIN -- Upper Dublin High School will induct 18 distinguished graduates into its Alumni Hall of Fame, it was proudly announced by Robert Schultz, principal of Upper Dublin High School, and Heidi Yutzler-Overton, program chairperson and Upper Dublin Education Foundation board president. Following a rigorous nomination and committee review process, these alumni were selected for the Hall of Fame’s third class.
The Upper Dublin Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes alumni who have achieved distinction, an outstanding accomplishment or have made a significant contribution within their professions, in their communities or in the world.
The Alumni Hall of Fame is co-sponsored by the school district and the Upper Dublin Education Foundation. The inaugural class of 21 alumni was inducted in March 2017; the second class of 16 alumni was inducted in April 2019.
Inductees are selected according to six categories: Arts, Entertainment & Communications; Business & Law; Education; Government & Military; Medicine, Science & Technology; and Philanthropy, Theology & Community Service.
The 2021 honorees are as follows:
ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & COMMUNICATIONS
● Scott Kraft (1978) - Award-winning writer, producer, performer, songwriter, director and content creator; two-time Daytime Emmy award winner; work featured on PBS, Nick Jr. and Disney Channel
● Lindsay Roberts (2004) - New York City-based stage actress and known worldwide as an educator and management consultant specializing in culturally responsive arts education and diversity, equity and inclusion in the performing arts sector
● Mike Sielski (1993) - Award-winning and highly respected sports journalist; national and regional presence on sports TV and radio; author; nationally known as one of the most literate and insightful writers beyond sports in the areas of culture, politics, and American history
BUSINESS & LAW
● J. Steven Baughman, JD (1986) - Nationally prominent intellectual property litigator, known worldwide with practices in patent, copyright, trademark and technology-focused disputes
● Brett Danaher, PhD (1996) - Internationally-known empirical economist and researcher, expert in internet piracy and digital copyright; pioneer in the field of entertainment analytics
● Bruce Joseph, JD (1972) - One of the nation’s foremost experts on digital copyright law, and sound recording and music licensing issues, with a practice that included significant litigation, policy and legislative advocacy work
EDUCATION
● Charles F. Bahmueller, PhD (1960) - Political Scientist/Theorist, author, known internationally as a scholar, lecturer, researcher and expert in the ethical, sociological, economic and political aspects and implications of democracy and civic education
● John “Jack” Lee, PhD (1968) - Professor of Mathematics known worldwide as an expert in differential geometry; author, honored researcher, teacher, faculty member; software developer
● Kenneth Veit, DO, MBA, FCOFP (1968) - Provost, Dean and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs of Phila. College of Osteopathic Medicine; among nation’s longest serving medical college Deans; academic focus in medical education and health care delivery
GOVERNMENT & MILITARY
● Roy Clayton, III (1977; posthumous) - Lt. Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Retired); recognized and honored for finance and cost analysis on various military projects; in retirement, civilian worker for military defense contractor
● Justin Cooper, JD (1996) - Known globally as an advisor on executive, corporate and political strategies related to the inner workings of business, government, public policy and philanthropy; longtime Senior Advisor to President Clinton and White House Oval Office aide during the Clinton Administration
● John Taylor, Jr. (1983) - Lt. Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Retired), military career dedicated to Space/Satellite Acquisitions and Program Management for high-level national defense projects; in retirement, civilian worker for military defense contractor as an engineer, analyst and program manager
MEDICINE, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
● Kevin Freedman, MD, MSCE (1987) - Orthopaedic Surgeon; focused practice in sports medicine injuries to the knee and shoulder; national expert in complex cartilage restoration techniques; teaching, research and leadership roles at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
● Robert Hauser, MD, MBA, FAAN (1975) - Neurologist; Director of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at the Univ. of Southern Florida; formed current standards as an innovator in development and evaluation of new medical and surgical therapies for Parkinson’s and other movement disorders
● John Russell, MD, FAAFP (1982) - Family Medicine Physician; Chair, Dept. of Family Medicine and Director, Family Medicine Residency Program at Abington Jefferson Health; ReachMD podcast host, presenter, author, editor; annual medical mission trip volunteer
PHILANTHROPY, THEOLOGY & COMMUNITY SERVICE
● Debra Keck Delp, LPN (1969) - Certified Family Recovery Specialist (CFRS), nurse, family advocate, educator, volunteer assisting individuals and families navigating the world of drug and alcohol addictions; creator of the highly regarded drug-awareness program Don’t Be An Ostrich and author of Packing for Heaven, a story to assist children through the grieving process
● Ronald Feldman, CPA (1980; posthumous) - Long time Upper Dublin Twp. Commissioner considered a guiding light on community financial and economic development matters; established the nonprofit U.D. Citizen Emergency Fund (2019); as a Greenfield Foundation Trustee awarded more than $1.2 million to the UDEF to support student programs and initiatives
● Eric Yanoff (1994) - Rabbi, gifted in homiletics; educator, counselor, leader among Jewish clergy in the Greater Philadelphia area; student of challenges to contemporary American religious life, innovative programmer; skilled in community outreach
Due to the pandemic the spring induction ceremony at Upper Dublin High School has been postponed until fall 2021. Inductees will be scheduled for daylong virtual interactions with students on Friday, April 9th.
The inaugural UDHS Alumni Hall of Fame was made possible by a generous donation of two members of the Class of 1996: Ben Kirshner and Josh Lamberg in honor of Carl Janetka, Upper Dublin teacher and coach. Sponsorships for the 2021 event are available. If you’re interested in making a donation in honor of someone to support this event, please contact Michelle Boas at mboas@udsd.org.