Amy Goldberg, MD, the Interim Dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, had just finished a 24-hour shift in her role as trauma surgeon at Temple University Hospital. But she had rested for half a day and had the energy to let me interview her for an hour on Sunday.
If I were to list all of the honors which Dr. Goldberg has collected in her thirty years as a trauma surgeon at Temple University Hospital, I would have used up all of the space for my column. So I will just focus on her most recent award - the Philadelphia Award.
In a virtual ceremony in November of 2020, Dean Goldberg was praised by David L. Cohen, who chairs the Board of Trustees of the Philadelphia Award and was at the time the Senior Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation.
“One of the main purposes of the Philadelphia Award is to spotlight extraordinary service to the Philadelphia community that might otherwise not be known or recognized...shines a light on important and neglected communities experiencing the despair of poverty, ravages of gun violence...”
Dr. Goldberg’s response upon being given the award by Michael Young, CEO of Temple U Hospital and Temple Health System, was “This award represents the advocacy that is done in the city for people who can't necessarily speak for themselves. It's such an honor to be recognized for the decades of work that we've done at Temple University Hospital, and most importantly, an opportunity to acknowledge those who need a voice.”
Dr. Goldberg joins a list of Philadelphia Award luminaries like Leonore and Ambassador Walter Annenberg, Judith Rodin, past president of the University of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, Marian Anderson, and even Russell Conwell, the founder of Temple University, who was the second winner of the Philadelphia Award, back in 1922.
In 2005, Dr. Goldberg advocated hiring psychologist Scott Charles, MAPP, as Temple's first full-time trauma outreach coordinator. Together, they developed four initiatives aimed at gun-violence prevention, action, and intervention. These programs have been recognized nationally for saving lives. TUH is one of only a few hospitals in the country with a hospital-based gun violence prevention program and one of only 25 hospitals to have established intervention programs.
The groundbreaking Cradle to Grave prevention program utilizes the hospital’s trauma bay as a live classroom to educate youth and adults about how bullets destroy organs, muscle, and bone and show the tools and instruments used by trauma surgeons to repair the damage. Dr. Goldberg commented, “The homicide rate is up 36 per cent in Philly from last year! We do see more firearm injuries than any other hospital, but everybody in the city is very busy.”
Cradle to Grave has been covered on CNN and in the New York Times, HUFFINGTON POST, ABC national news, and by Terry Gross on Fresh Air.
Fighting Chance brings doctors outside the hospital and into the streets to provide a series of first aid training sessions that teach community members what to do in the critical minutes after a gunshot wound and before police and EMTs arrive, empowering neighbors to save neighbors. The program teaches pre-hospital first aid to the community: how to apply a tourniquet, how to apply pressure to the wound until medics or police arrive.
With Safe Bet, gun locks are passed out freely to help prevent unintentional firearm injuries and death. “Scott Charles, my trauma outreach coordinator, passes out free gun locks all around the city. He sees patients from any kind of violence.”
Turning Point works to use gunshot trauma as a life-changing opportunity for affected patients, beginning at the hospital bedside. Additional counseling, speaking with a trauma survivor, additional counseling and speaking with a trauma survivor become part of the healing and recovery process.
“We use victim advocates to help patients and their families - with doctors appointments, paying bills, services to assist them - and outreach to victim service agencies,” commented Dr. Goldberg. “It also helps surgeons when they have to deliver bad news to the families. Now there is a victim advocate to stay with the family after the worst news a family can receive.”
As for the pandemic, Dr. Goldberg observed, “Temple handled the highest volume of patients in the region as the first wave of pandemic swept through Philadelphia. Our lifesaving outcomes are 1/3 better than state and national averages. Hospital doctors nurses and residents stepped up.”
In fact, the virtual Acres of Diamonds gala this year honored all the doctors, nurses, drivers and staff who worked with COVID-19 patients. Dr. Goldberg grew up in Broomall and was graduated from Marple Newtown Senior High School before going on to Penn and medical school.